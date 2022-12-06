1,150,000 Shares in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:JGGC opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

