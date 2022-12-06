127,425 Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.22% of Cedar Fair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 115.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after buying an additional 163,407 shares in the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 313,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 434,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,574.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 242,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

FUN opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

