13,928 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in APA by 20.1% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in APA in the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in APA by 12,703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 942,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after acquiring an additional 934,756 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in APA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 51,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.