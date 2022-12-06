18,801 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Purchased by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 194,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,833,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

KWEB stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

