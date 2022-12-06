2,046 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1,147.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

