265,216 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 265,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSLV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. 35,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,428. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

