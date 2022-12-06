274,050 Shares in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 274,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $2,153,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $4,247,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,852,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.49 million. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.