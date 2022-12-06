291,488 Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 291,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $6,503,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cognyte Software by 328.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 135,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 847.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

