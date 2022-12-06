313,300 Shares in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 313,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.38% of Codiak BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,374,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 668,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 317.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, major shareholder Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,854,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,147. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

CDAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

