36Kr (KRKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th.

36Kr Price Performance

Shares of 36Kr stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.80. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Institutional Trading of 36Kr

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

