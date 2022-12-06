3,770 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Bought by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

