39,940 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Bought by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Beyond Meat makes up about 0.2% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 24.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

