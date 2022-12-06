45,814 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $197.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

