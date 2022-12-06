4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.53) to GBX 5,800 ($70.72) in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

4imprint Group stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

