675,000 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,095,000. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.