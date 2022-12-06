82,923 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Williams Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,470. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average is $117.15.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.