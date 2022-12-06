ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $70.59 million and approximately $23,105.88 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00075163 USD and is down -9.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $22,979.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

