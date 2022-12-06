ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.69. 246,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,696. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ABM Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

