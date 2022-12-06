Acala Token Price Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $77.25 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,988.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010860 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00052013 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00240270 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

