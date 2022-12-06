Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACXIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Acciona from €38.00 ($40.00) to €44.00 ($46.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Acciona from €43.20 ($45.47) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Acciona from €175.00 ($184.21) to €201.00 ($211.58) in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander downgraded Acciona from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Acciona from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acciona has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.25.

Acciona Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $190.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.75. Acciona has a 12-month low of $154.24 and a 12-month high of $216.65.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

