Achain Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.30 million and $67,865.83 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005950 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004902 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005203 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

