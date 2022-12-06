Acuta Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Relmada Therapeutics makes up about 3.7% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 1.18% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 567,573 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 353,750 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,662,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 122,163 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 491.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 123,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 102,410 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Relmada Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.