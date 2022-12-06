Acuta Capital Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,765 shares during the period. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.5% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 201.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,616 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $248,618.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 514,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,112.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $123,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,347.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $248,618.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 514,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,112.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,639 shares of company stock worth $1,644,933 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of ACRS opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

