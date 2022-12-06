Acuta Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,977 shares of company stock worth $93,130. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

