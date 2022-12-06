Adam Schofield Acquires 112,386 Shares of Heavy Minerals Limited (ASX:HVY) Stock

Heavy Minerals Limited (ASX:HVY – Get Rating) insider Adam Schofield purchased 112,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,901.44 ($7,316.40).

Adam Schofield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Adam Schofield bought 35,000 shares of Heavy Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,025.00 ($2,701.34).

Heavy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of the mineral resource projects in Western Australia and Mozambique. The company explores for industrial garnet, ilmenite, zircon, leucoxene, and rutile minerals. Its primary project is the Port Gregory Garnet project that covers an area of approximately 227 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

