Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $95.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $516.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

