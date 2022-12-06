Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 705,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 100,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,104.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.38. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

