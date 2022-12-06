Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 705,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 100,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,104.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Advantage Solutions stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.38. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.24.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
