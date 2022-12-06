Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aegon from €4.70 ($4.95) to €5.00 ($5.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.50 ($5.79) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.21) to €5.70 ($6.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Aegon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aegon in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Performance

About Aegon

AEG opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. Aegon has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $6.22.

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.