Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.
Several equities analysts have commented on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aegon from €4.70 ($4.95) to €5.00 ($5.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.50 ($5.79) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.21) to €5.70 ($6.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aegon in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
