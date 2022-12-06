AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of AerCap worth $54,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

