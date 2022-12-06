AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $505.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.24 million.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 242,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,499. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,774.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $15,640,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Stories

