Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.