Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Up 2.8%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $47.84. 16,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,456,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Alcoa by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.