Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $13.74. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 1,357 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 73,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $948,527.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 73,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $948,527.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $518,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,735.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,570. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

