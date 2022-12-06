Allison M. Destefano Buys 2,500 Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Allison M. Destefano purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $13,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Envela stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,675. Envela Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envela by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Envela by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Envela by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Envela by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

