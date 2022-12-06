Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.23 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

