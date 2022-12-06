Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $196,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $98.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,429,574. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.