Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

