Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Cowen

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights cut Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.73.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $75.09 on Friday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,871,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ambarella by 13.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Ambarella by 38.6% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Ambarella by 6.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 81,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ambarella by 132.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.