Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.73.

Shares of AMBA opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at $57,282,805.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 97.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after buying an additional 638,557 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ambarella by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

