Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.73.
Ambarella Stock Performance
Shares of AMBA opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 97.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after buying an additional 638,557 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ambarella by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
See Also
