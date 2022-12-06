Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 808.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,734 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Ameren worth $45,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

