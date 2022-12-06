American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,032 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 2.0% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $141,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

American Tower Trading Down 0.8 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.21 and a 200 day moving average of $239.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

