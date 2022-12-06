Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $508,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $900,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $321.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.04. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.