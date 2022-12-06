Amgen Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,224.00 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. Amgen has a total market cap of $110.76 million and $30,224.00 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amgen has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00006586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amgen

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.12436672 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $39,719.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

