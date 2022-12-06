Ampleforth Governance Token Trading 21.4% Higher This Week (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $54.69 million and $4.16 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00021459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,982,364 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

