Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 8%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 3,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 122,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

AMPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 7.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

