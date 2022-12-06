ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded ams-OSRAM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a CHF 7 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of AMSSY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.35. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

