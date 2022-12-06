Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 699.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 196,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $367.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

