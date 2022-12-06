Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $461,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

