Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Raises Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,125 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Cathay General Bancorp comprises 0.3% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,905 shares of company stock valued at $579,670. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.