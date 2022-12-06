Analysts Set Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Target Price at $793.33

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $738.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 575 ($7.01) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. AlphaValue downgraded Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 650 ($7.93) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

